ECP to hear PTI foreign funding case on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, JAN 03 (DNA) — The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has decided to hear foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after seven years of delay.

The decision has been taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan after reviewing the report of the scrutiny committee. The country’s supreme electoral body will hear the case tomorrow and in this context, notices have been served to the respondents to ensure their appearance before it.

Sources privy to the development said that report of the ECP’s scrutiny committee will be presented to the respondents in the case. It must be noted that the PTI foreign funding case was pending with the ECP for the last seven years.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, while informally talking to the journalists had confirmed that the report of the scrutiny committee had been received.

“The sealed report forwarded by the scrutiny committee is on my table, however, I haven’t read it as yet.” The CEC had said that the Election Commission of Pakistan officials will review the scrutiny committee’s report after de-sealing it in the upcoming session to decide on the next strategy. =DNA

