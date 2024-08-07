ECP to challenge Supreme Court ruling on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD, AUG 7: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats, a move that comes amid growing political tensions in the country.

Sources indicate that the ECP plans to submit the review petition later today, challenging the Supreme Court’s July 12 verdict, which overturned the previous decisions by the Peshawar High Court and the ECP itself.

The ruling granted reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), recognising them as a parliamentary entity.

This decision has sparked significant political debate, prompting both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to file their appeals against the court’s ruling.

The federal government and allied parties had also announced plans to contest the top court’s verdict on reserved seats.

In response to these developments, the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee has decided to schedule the review petitions after the September recess.

The decision to grant reserved seats to PTI has been a contentious issue, with implications for the balance of power in the Parliament and provincial assemblies.

The outcome of these appeals will be closely watched, as it could significantly impact Pakistan’s political landscape.