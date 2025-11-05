ECP summons key officials for Nov 13 Islamabad LG polls hearing

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP/DNA):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed November 13, for a hearing on Islamabad’s local government elections, summoning senior officials to deliberate on proposed amendments in consultation with Interior Ministry and Islamabad Administration under Section 219(3) of the Elections Act.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, issued notices to the Secretary Interior and the Chief Commissioner, directing them to appear at upcoming hearing on Islamabad’s local government elections.

The Election Commission was briefed during the meeting that an amendment is required in Section 15 of the Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

Officials noted that the Commission has written to the Ministry of Interior, urging the necessary changes to ensure smooth implementation of the law.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed that it last received correspondence from the Ministry of Interior on October 23, 2025. According to the ministry’s letter, the proposed amendment to Section 15 of the Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024) was presented before the National Assembly’s Standing Committee during its meeting on October 21, 2025.

However, the committee decided to defer the bill for further consideration.

The meeting was told that the local governments in Islamabad completed their tenure on February 14, 2021, but elections have remained pending since then. With the polls already long overdue, prolonged correspondence risks causing additional delays.

The meeting was attended by members of the Election Commission, the Secretary, and senior officials.