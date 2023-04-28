ECP submits elections funds report in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday submitted a report to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan regarding the provision of funds for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed the report at the SC’s Registrar’s Office.

The ECP in its report stated that the electoral watchdog had not received Rs21 billion for the elections in two provinces as per the apex court’s directives.

At the last hearing before Eidul Fitr, the SC had asked ECP to submit a report on the provision of election funds. The top court also directed political parties to hold talks on April 26 and come up with a response by April 27 after giving stakeholders a chance to reach an agreement.

During yesterday’s hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan told the court first contact between the government and the opposition was held on April 19 and it was decided to hold a meeting on April 26.

Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met PTI leader and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser who during the meeting said he is not ‘authorised’ for talks, the AGP said.

Later, the hearing was adjourned by the SC. The CJP remarked that the ‘appropriate’ verdict will be released in today’s hearing and the SC will not give any timeline.

A three-judge bench – led by the chief justice and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan – on April 4 declared Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the election for the Punjab Assembly as “unconstitutional” and ordered it to hold polls in the province on May 14.

The same bench on April 14 ordered the SBP to directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on April 18.