Friday, April 28, 2023
Main Menu

ECP submits elections funds report in SC

| April 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A three-member special bench of Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan on Wednesday has rejected the names proposed by Securities and Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan for the constitution of Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Hearing the case related to implementation of Panamagate verdict, the bench that also includes Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan has directed the chairmen of all the departments to appear in the court on Friday along with the list of all the officers in and above Grade 18. The court said that the names would be selected by keeping in view the past record of the officers which means that no corrupt official would be included in the team. Sources told that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had proposed the names of Muzaffar Mirza, Ali Azeem and Usman Hayat whereas National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had named Balochistan NAB Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi, Karachi Director General Farmanullah, Operations DG Zahir Shah and Lahore NAB DG Saleem Shahzad. Three names sent by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) included Additional Director General Wajid Zia, Additional Director General Captain (R) Ahmed Latif and Additional Director General Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman. It is to be mentioned here that JIT will present its report to the special bench after every fifteen days whereas it will complete investigation within two months. The team will also be responsible to find answers of the following questions: Question No 1: How were Gulf Steel Mills set up? Question No 2: What happened with the returns of Gulf Steel Mills Question No 3: How did the money earned from Gulf Steel Mills ended up in Jeddah, Qatar and Britain? Question No 4: What were the reasons of selling Gulf Steel Mills? Question No 5: Did the young Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz have resources enough to buy flats in London in the 90s? Question No 6: Is the Qatari letter a reality or just a fabricated letter? Question No 7: Who is the real owner of Nelson and Nescol? Question No 8: How did the bearer certificates of the offshore companies turn into flats? Question No 9: Where did Hassan Nawaz get the money from for a flagship company and business in London, while there is no transaction recorded to prove the flow of money? Question No 10: How was Hill Metal Company set up? Question No 11: How did Hussain Nawaz gift millions of rupees to his father and where did the money for those gifts come from? On April 20, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had announced Panama Leaks case decision comprising of 540 pages, saying that the court issued a split ruling calling for a joint investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan, Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence that will be headed by a director-general level FIA officer. Two of the five judges went further, branding Sharif "dishonest" and saying he should be disqualified, but they were outnumbered. "A thorough investigation is required," Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said. The case against Sharif stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm, which appeared to show that his daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies and used them to buy properties in London.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday submitted a report to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan regarding the provision of funds for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed the report at the SC’s Registrar’s Office.

The ECP in its report stated that the electoral watchdog had not received Rs21 billion for the elections in two provinces as per the apex court’s directives.

At the last hearing before Eidul Fitr, the SC had asked ECP to submit a report on the provision of election funds. The top court also directed political parties to hold talks on April 26 and come up with a response by April 27 after giving stakeholders a chance to reach an agreement.

During yesterday’s hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan told the court first contact between the government and the opposition was held on April 19 and it was decided to hold a meeting on April 26.

Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met PTI leader and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser who during the meeting said he is not ‘authorised’ for talks, the AGP said.

Later, the hearing was adjourned by the SC. The CJP remarked that the ‘appropriate’ verdict will be released in today’s hearing and the SC will not give any timeline.

A three-judge bench – led by the chief justice and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan – on April 4 declared Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the election for the Punjab Assembly as “unconstitutional” and ordered it to hold polls in the province on May 14.

The same bench on April 14 ordered the SBP to directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on April 18.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Judiciary avoided collision course 

Qamar Bashir The entire nation is captivated by the tense standoff between the supreme courtRead More

UAE opens Asia’s ‘Largest’ Visa Center in Karachi

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened Asia’s largest visa center in in Pakistan’sRead More

Comments are Closed