ECP set to review delimitation objections on Nov 1

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (DNA): The Special benches of the Election Commission

of Pakistan (ECP) will begin reviewing 1,324 objections on delimitation

of constituencies on November 1.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson said that objectors have also been

notified about their hearings on November 1 and 2.

After a thorough review of all objections, the official publication of

constituency details is set for November 30.

In response to objections filed with the Election Commission for various

provinces, including Islamabad, 672 were registered in Punjab, 228 in

Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in

Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission had

previously extended the deadline for filing constituency delimitation

objections to 12:00 pm on October 27, 2023, to accommodate the public.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the

preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census

data.

After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the

delimitations on its website.

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was

fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the

Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the

Balochistan Assembly.

The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to

November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed from September 27 to

October 26.

The hearing on the pleas will be conducted till November 25. The ECP

will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.

After the publication of the final delimitations, a 54-day election

schedule will be announced and general polls will be held in the first

week of January 2024.