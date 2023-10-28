ECP set to review delimitation objections on Nov 1
ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (DNA): The Special benches of the Election Commission
of Pakistan (ECP) will begin reviewing 1,324 objections on delimitation
of constituencies on November 1.
In a statement, the ECP spokesperson said that objectors have also been
notified about their hearings on November 1 and 2.
After a thorough review of all objections, the official publication of
constituency details is set for November 30.
In response to objections filed with the Election Commission for various
provinces, including Islamabad, 672 were registered in Punjab, 228 in
Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in
Islamabad.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission had
previously extended the deadline for filing constituency delimitation
objections to 12:00 pm on October 27, 2023, to accommodate the public.
Chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the
preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census
data.
After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the
delimitations on its website.
For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was
fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
(KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.
The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the
Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the
Balochistan Assembly.
The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to
November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed from September 27 to
October 26.
The hearing on the pleas will be conducted till November 25. The ECP
will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.
After the publication of the final delimitations, a 54-day election
schedule will be announced and general polls will be held in the first
week of January 2024.
