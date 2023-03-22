ECP postpones elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: In a surprise development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the upcoming elections in Punjab — initially scheduled to be held on April 30 — citing security reasons as the major cause behind their change in plan.

In light of the Supreme Court’s split ruling last month, President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).