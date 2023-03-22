Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Main Menu

ECP postpones elections in Punjab

| March 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: In a surprise development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the upcoming elections in Punjab — initially scheduled to be held on April 30 — citing security reasons as the major cause behind their change in plan.

The general elections in Punjab were scheduled to be held on April 30.

In light of the Supreme Court’s split ruling last month, President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ceremony organized to award prizes to police officials

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (MARCH-22): Inspector General Police Punjab Usman Anwar while expressingRead More

DC Attock chairs price control committee meeting

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (MARCH-22): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while presidingRead More

Comments are Closed