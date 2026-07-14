ECP mulls holding of local govt polls in KP

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14: Under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, a significant meeting was convened at the Election Commission regarding the scheduling of local government elections in 23 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by respected members of the Election Commission, the Secretary of the Commission, senior officials, as well as representatives from the provincial government including the Chief Secretary and Secretary Local Government.

The Chief Election Commissioner highlighted the importance of establishing local governments, stressing that under Article 140‑A of the Constitution of Pakistan, holding local elections is a constitutional requirement. He further noted that according to Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, the Election Commission is bound to conduct local government elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term of local bodies.

Officials briefed the Commission that the tenure of local bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expired on March 14 and June 19, 2026. The Election Commission has already completed the delimitation process in 23 districts and is fully prepared to conduct elections there. In line with Section 219(3) of the Elections Act and Rule 15(1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Councils (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 2021, consultations with provincial government representatives are ongoing to finalize the election date.

The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the Commission that the consultation letter regarding the election schedule was received on July 8, 2026, and the case summary has already been forwarded to the provincial cabinet. He assured that the provincial administration is ready to assist the Commission and make necessary arrangements for the elections.

The Election Commission directed the Chief Secretary to provide a copy of the summary to the Commission and decided that further consultations will be held after 15 days to finalize the date for elections in the 23 districts.