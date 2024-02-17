ECP forms committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s explosive allegations of polls rigging
ISLAMABAD: Startling claims by Liaquat Ali Chatha of abetting large-scale electoral rigging throw shade at polls result. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a high-level committee to probe the serious allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting held to discuss the commissioner’s allegations. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja attended the meeting via video link.
