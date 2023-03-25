ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (DNA): Arrangements have been finalized for repolling

in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday, in response to allegations of

irregularities in the previous local government (LG) elections.

The repolling is being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman,

Member District Council, and General Members, to address allegations of

irregularities in the previous elections on the directives of the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court following

the allegations of irregularities.

A total of 109,687 voters are registered to cast their votes in the 15

districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters among them.

A total of 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52

assistant returning officers have been deployed to conduct the local

government polls.

A total of 81 polling stations have been established across 15

districts, including 21 for men, 22 for women, and 38 combined stations

for both male and female voters.

As many as 275 polling booths have been set up in 15 districts of Sindh

for the upcoming local government polls. Of these, 140 booths are

designated for male voters, 135 for female voters, and 275 are combined

booths for both genders.

This move is aimed at upholding the principles of democracy and

addressing any concerns regarding the previous elections.

Repolling for local government elections will be held on Sunday in the

districts include Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber

Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas,

Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin.