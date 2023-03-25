ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (DNA): Arrangements have been finalized for repolling
in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday, in response to allegations of
irregularities in the previous local government (LG) elections.
The repolling is being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman,
Member District Council, and General Members, to address allegations of
irregularities in the previous elections on the directives of the
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court following
the allegations of irregularities.
A total of 109,687 voters are registered to cast their votes in the 15
districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters among them.
A total of 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52
assistant returning officers have been deployed to conduct the local
government polls.
A total of 81 polling stations have been established across 15
districts, including 21 for men, 22 for women, and 38 combined stations
for both male and female voters.
As many as 275 polling booths have been set up in 15 districts of Sindh
for the upcoming local government polls. Of these, 140 booths are
designated for male voters, 135 for female voters, and 275 are combined
booths for both genders.
This move is aimed at upholding the principles of democracy and
addressing any concerns regarding the previous elections.
Repolling for local government elections will be held on Sunday in the
districts include Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber
Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas,
Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin.
Related News
ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (DNA): Arrangements have been finalized for repolling in 15 districts of SindhRead More
PTI all set to stage Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa amid ‘threat alert’
LAHORE, MAR 25: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday geared up to hold its jalsa atRead More
Comments are Closed