ECP empowers Islamabad DRO, ROs with magistrate powers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (DNA):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has empowered the District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officers (ROs) appointed for Islamabad’s local government elections, scheduled for December 20, with the powers of first-class magistrates to enable them to take on-the-spot action against those disrupting the electoral process.

According to a notification issued by the ECP on Friday, the powers have come into effect immediately and will remain in force until the official announcement of the election results.

Under the notification, the DRO and ROs will be authorised to award on-the-spot punishment to individuals found disrupting the electoral process, enabling them to respond directly to violations during the conduct of the local government elections in the federal capital.