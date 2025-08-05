ECP disqualifies PTI’s Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz over May 9 convictions

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5: In another major blow to the Imran Khan-founded party, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-notified nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including the opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly — Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan — following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

According to the notification issued by the electoral watchdog, an anti-terrorism court found lawmakers convicted the lawmakers and sentenced them to imprisonment.

Those disqualified include five members of the National Assembly, one senator, and three members of the Punjab Assembly.

The list includes Omar Ayub (MNA from NA-18 Haripur), Rai Hassan Nawaz (MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III), Zartaj Gul (MNA from NA-185 DG Khan-II), Rai Haider Ali (MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II), and Sahibzada Hamid Raza (MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X) from the lower house of parliament.

Punjab Assembly members Muhammad Ansar Iqbal (MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III) Junaid Afzal (MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-l), and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI) were also de-notified.

The lawmakers were disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution (a person shall be disqualified from being elected [if] … he has been, on conviction for any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years).

The disqualification came days after a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced several PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence at the Civil Lines Police Station.

In its verdict, the special ATC sentenced 108 individuals of the total 185 accused, which also includes Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who has been handed 10 years imprisonment.

The back-to-back verdicts added to the legal woes of the former ruling party, which is holding protest demonstrations in different parts of the country to demand release of party founder Imran Khan, who completed two years in prison on August 5.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition’s no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.