ECP Attock launched registration of election group

DNA

ATTOCK (MAY-27): The Election Commission of Pakistan Attock has launched registration of election group under section 50 of Punjab Local Government Act, 2022 in line with the other parts of the Punjab. Sources of District Election Commissioner Attock told media on Saturday that the public notice will be displayed in the offices of the authorized officers on June 05, 2023 whereby applications for entrance of election groups will be sought from June 06 to 12, 2023. The Deputy Director Local Govt Attock for District Council Attock, Chief Officer Hazro, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal, Assistant Director Local Government Fatehjang, Assistant Commissioner Pindigheb and Assistant Commissioner Jand have been assigned the tasks to deal with the cases of their territory. In case of any information, people could have contact with the 057-9316141.