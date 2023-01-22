ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab Caretaker CM
ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday
gave final approval to the name of the opposition’s nominated Syed
Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister.
The ECP has also issued the notification of the caretaker CM Punjab.
This decision was made by the ECP in a meeting presided over by Chief
Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja as the deadline to pick
a caretaker chief minister for Punjab drew closer.
The ECP has to pick from four nominees – Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahad
Khan Cheema, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, and Naveed Akram Cheema. The
opposition picked Mohsin Naqvi, and Ahad Cheema while the treasury
selected Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Cheema.
Since Saturday, the ECP worked on preparing the profiles of four
candidates nominated by the treasury and opposition leaders of the
dissolved Punjab Assembly for the selection of the caretaker chief
minister of the province.
The detailed profiles of the nominees explained their qualifications and
performance in their respective fields.
The ECP secretary presented profiles of the nominees in today’s meeting
after which the ECP announced the final name of the CM.
The matter to pick the Punjab caretaker CM came to the Election
Commission when a parliamentary committee constituted by the Punjab
Assembly speaker failed to build a consensus on a candidate for the
slot.
The parliamentary committee of the government and opposition members met
on Friday last, however, they failed to reach a consensus on a single
name.
The government had proposed the names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and
Naveed Akram Cheema while the opposition had nominated Syed Mohsin Raza
Naqvi and Ahad Khan Cheema for the slot of the caretaker chief minister
of Punjab.
Syed Mohsin Naqvi is a reputable name in journalism. Syed Mohsin Naqvi
is born in Lahore on October 28, 1978, and did his primary education at
Crescent Model School.
He graduated from Government College University (GCU) Lahore and got a
degree in Journalism from the USA.
During his stay in Miami, USA, he joined the international television
channel, CNN as a reporter and also has the honour of being the youngest
Regional Head of South Asia after returning to Pakistan.
During the war on terror during Musharraf’s reign, Mohsin Naqvi, as the
regional head, demonstrated his skills throughout the world through his
lively reporting.
He also interviewed martyred former premier Benazir Bhutto who
reportedly made her last call to him before martyrdom in 2007.
In 2009, at the age of 30, he founded the local media, the City News
Network, and is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of six news
channels including City42, City41, UK44, Channel 24 News, and Rohi TV.
He is also the Chief Editor of Daily42 Lahore.
In his life, Mohsin Naqvi has always taken up difficult jobs and turned
them into easy ones and continued to achieve success.
He has close relationships with the country’s top political figures.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif has also
called his name as the best for the caretaker setup in Punjab.=DNA
