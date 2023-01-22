ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab Caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday

gave final approval to the name of the opposition’s nominated Syed

Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister.

The ECP has also issued the notification of the caretaker CM Punjab.

This decision was made by the ECP in a meeting presided over by Chief

Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja as the deadline to pick

a caretaker chief minister for Punjab drew closer.

The ECP has to pick from four nominees – Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahad

Khan Cheema, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, and Naveed Akram Cheema. The

opposition picked Mohsin Naqvi, and Ahad Cheema while the treasury

selected Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Cheema.

Since Saturday, the ECP worked on preparing the profiles of four

candidates nominated by the treasury and opposition leaders of the

dissolved Punjab Assembly for the selection of the caretaker chief

minister of the province.

The detailed profiles of the nominees explained their qualifications and

performance in their respective fields.

The ECP secretary presented profiles of the nominees in today’s meeting

after which the ECP announced the final name of the CM.

The matter to pick the Punjab caretaker CM came to the Election

Commission when a parliamentary committee constituted by the Punjab

Assembly speaker failed to build a consensus on a candidate for the

slot.

The parliamentary committee of the government and opposition members met

on Friday last, however, they failed to reach a consensus on a single

name.

The government had proposed the names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and

Naveed Akram Cheema while the opposition had nominated Syed Mohsin Raza

Naqvi and Ahad Khan Cheema for the slot of the caretaker chief minister

of Punjab.

Syed Mohsin Naqvi is a reputable name in journalism. Syed Mohsin Naqvi

is born in Lahore on October 28, 1978, and did his primary education at

Crescent Model School.

He graduated from Government College University (GCU) Lahore and got a

degree in Journalism from the USA.

During his stay in Miami, USA, he joined the international television

channel, CNN as a reporter and also has the honour of being the youngest

Regional Head of South Asia after returning to Pakistan.

During the war on terror during Musharraf’s reign, Mohsin Naqvi, as the

regional head, demonstrated his skills throughout the world through his

lively reporting.

He also interviewed martyred former premier Benazir Bhutto who

reportedly made her last call to him before martyrdom in 2007.

In 2009, at the age of 30, he founded the local media, the City News

Network, and is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of six news

channels including City42, City41, UK44, Channel 24 News, and Rohi TV.

He is also the Chief Editor of Daily42 Lahore.

In his life, Mohsin Naqvi has always taken up difficult jobs and turned

them into easy ones and continued to achieve success.

He has close relationships with the country’s top political figures.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif has also

called his name as the best for the caretaker setup in Punjab.=DNA