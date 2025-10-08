ECP announces by-election schedule on Omar Ayub seat

HARIPUR, OCT 08 (DNA): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the by-election in NA-18 Haripur following the disqualification of former Federal Minister and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Omar Ayub Khan. The polling will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

According to the notification issued by the ECP (No.F.8(5)/2025-Coord.-M/F(1)), Omar Ayub Khan was disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution through an earlier notification dated August 5, 2025.

The disqualification was upheld after the Peshawar High Court vacated the interim relief previously granted to the MNA through its judgment on October 1, 2025, in writ petitions Nos. 5170, 5171, 5062, 5337 and 5355-P/2025. Following the vacation of interim relief and the subsequent declaration of vacancy, the Election Commission, exercising powers under Article 224(4) read with Article 254 of the Constitution, called upon the electors of NA-18 Haripur to elect a member to fill the vacant seat in the National Assembly.

Under the election programme issued by the Commission, the Returning Officer will issue a public notice on October 13, while candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from October 15 to 17. The names of the nominated candidates will be published on October 18, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers may be filed by October 27 and will be decided by the Appellate Tribunal by November 3. The revised list of candidates will be published on November 4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 5. Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on November 6, while polling will be conducted on November 23, 2025.

In a separate notification (No.F.8(5)/2025-Coord.-M/F(2)), the ECP has appointed Mr Zeeshan Khan, District Election Commissioner Haripur, as the District Returning Officer, and Mr Naveed-ur-Rehman, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad, as the Returning Officer. Mr. Shahid Khattak, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Haripur, and Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Headmaster of Government Middle School Kohala Bala, have been appointed as Assistant Returning Officers.

The Election Commission has directed all concerned officials to ensure that the by-election in NA-18 Haripur is conducted in a transparent, impartial and efficient manner, in accordance with the law and constitutional provisions.