Economic ties between Pak, Tajikistan urged

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Tajikistan based on strong historic, religious and cultural links and there is a dire need to enhance the trade and economic ties in accordance with a true potential for mutual benefit of the people in both countries. He expressed these views during a meeting with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan here on Thursday. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Ambassador of Pakistan in Tajikistan Imran Haider were also present during the meeting.

Chairman Senate said that the visit of President has further strengthened our bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He said that the signing of landmark joint declaration and a number of agreements / MoUs in the areas of art and culture, disaster management and trade and commerce between the two countries is a welcome development. Sanjrani appreciated the participation of high-level parliamentary delegation of Tajikistan in the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) in Islamabad.

Chairman Senate also felicitated the President of Tajikistan on the 30th Anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence and 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Senate Chief said that the two countries are facing a common challenge of COVID-19. We are actively considering the proposal to send humanitarian assistance to combat COVID-19 to Tajikistan. There is marked unanimity of views on major international and regional issues and both the countries cooperate closely in the international and regional fora including UN, OIC, ECO and SCO.

He said that both sides must continue to hold high level political dialogues and parliamentary interactions to deepen cooperation and accelerate follow up on various initiatives. He said that Parliamentary Friendship Groups between Pakistan and Tajikistan present in both Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan as well as in Majlis Mili (Upper House) and Majlis Namoyandgan (Lower House) of Tajikistan will be activated to further enhance parliamentary interactions between two countries.

Chairman Senate said that volume of bilateral trade in not commensurate with its true potential and existing ties. It needs to be enhanced through diversification and value addition in multiple sectors. Pakistan remains committed to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties, particularly in the field of energy, trade & connectivity, defense & security, culture and tourism.