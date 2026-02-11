‘Economic diplomacy’: Pakistan announces appointments of envoys to key capitals
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed 19 ambassadors and consuls general to key capitals and cities abroad following the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday.
The foreign minister said the new postings were aimed at building on two years of active international engagement.
Dar expressed confidence that the envoys would represent Pakistan with “clarity of purpose and wisdom, with clear emphasis on “economic diplomacy'”.
He praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats serving far from home, describing their professionalism as central to Pakistan’s global representation.
The appointments cover major missions in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Central Asia and North America, reflecting Islamabad’s focus on diversifying partnerships and promoting commercial interests overseas.
Ambassadors/High Commissioners
Bangkok, Thailand — Saadia Altaf Qazi
Berlin, Germany — Salman Sharif
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania — Hasnain Yousaf
Dushanbe, Tajikistan — Irfan Ahmed
Geneva, Switzerland — Tahir Hussain Andrabi
Kampala, Uganda — Ashar Shahzad
Kathmandu, Nepal — Mohammad Aamir Khan
London, United Kingdom — Chaudhry Tipu Usman
Nairobi, Kenya — Dr Bilal Ahmed
Oslo, Norway — Asim Ali Khan
Stockholm, Sweden — Ahmed Amjad Ali
Tashkent, Uzbekistan — Muhammad Mudassir Tipu
Tehran, Iran — Imran Ahmed Siddiqui
Consuls General
Frankfurt, Germany — Ali Anser Zaidi
Guangzhou, China — Yasir Iqbal Butt
Kandahar, Afghanistan — Shahbaz Hussain
Los Angeles, United States — Siraj Ahmad Khan
Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan — Awais Ahmad Khan
Montreal, Canada — Faisal Abro
Chief of Protocol Capt retd Usman has been designated as high commissioner to the UK, replacing Dr Mohammad Faisal, who is set to return to headquarters in August.
Faisal, formerly Pakistan’s envoy to Germany and ex-spokesperson for the Foreign Office, is among the likely candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant position of foreign secretary when incumbent Amna Baloch retires in September.
Ambassador Mudassir, currently serving in Iran, was designated for Uzbekistan, a post from which Ahmad Farooq is returning.
Additional Secretary for Disarmament and Foreign Office spokesperson, Andrabi, was posted as Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, a location where he has previously served.
