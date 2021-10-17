Economic difficulties temporary as industry, agriculture sectors making historic profits: Fawad

Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says economic difficulties are temporary as industry, agriculture and construction sectors are making historic profits.

In his tweets on Sunday, the Minister said as a nation we will face difficulties together.

He urged the private sector to increase the salaries of their workers to help mitigate effects of inflation.

Regarding propaganda about oil prices, he said we are not living on a planet isolated from the world, if oil and gas prices go up in the rest of the world, prices in Pakistan will also rise.

The Minister said the entire country cannot be run on subsidies.