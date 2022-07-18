Economic Crisis: Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed

Colombo, JUL 18: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 has been postponed with immediate effect.

In a statement, SLC said that the decision was taken following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament.

LPL 2022 was scheduled to be held from August 1 to 21, 2022. SLC did not comment on when the league might be held.

The news comes as another major blow to cricket fans in Sri Lanka after reports emerged that Asia Cup 2022 is likely to be shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sri Lanka.