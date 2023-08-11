Economic crisis behind increased deaths during crimes: AIG Karachi
ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 (DNA) — “The criminals, driven by desperate economic conditions, are resorting to taking the lives of citizens,” an additional IG statement on Street Crimes said.
According to the details, Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a unique logic regarding street crimes, saying that, “due to prevailing economic conditions, criminals are becoming desperate, leading to instances where they take the lives of citizens on resistance.”
It is pertinent to mention here that, more than 80 citizens were killed resisting robbery in Karachi during the first seven months of 2023, as per Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.
According to details shared by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), street crime increased in the first seven months of 2023 as more than 52,000 incidents were reported from January 1 to July 31.
The report said that over 80 people were killed resisting robbery, while more than 16,000 citizens lost their mobile phones? The report said that 33,798 motorcycles and 2,296 cars were stolen or snatched during seven months of the ongoing year, while 80 Karachiites were killed during the said period. Despite the efforts of law enforcement agencies, criminal gangs are still active in the city. — DNA
Related News
Sindh Assembly dissolved as governor signs CM Murad’s summary
KARACHI, AUG 11: The Sindh Assembly stood dissolved on Friday as Governor Kamran Tessori signedRead More
Name of caretaker premier to be finalised by tomorrow: PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, AUG 11: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the name of theRead More
Comments are Closed