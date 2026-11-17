ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: Member states of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) have endorsed diplomatic initiatives by Pakistan, Qatar and Iran aimed at securing a lasting end to the US-Iran war, backing efforts to resolve the conflict through mediation and dialogue.

In the Islamabad Communiqué adopted at the conclusion of the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers on Monday, member states expressed support for the mediation efforts undertaken by Pakistan and Qatar, as well as Iran’s recent initiative “aimed at achieving a dignified resolution of the conflict and ensuring the complete and permanent termination of the current war”.

The ministers voiced concern over the “challenging geopolitical environment in the region”, stressing the importance of restraint, dialogue and diplomatic engagement. They also recognised Iran’s role as a founding member of the organisation and its contributions to the ECO.

The communiqué commended Pakistan’s “consistent and constructive diplomatic support for ECO Member States and its mediation efforts towards de-escalation during the recent Iran–United States crisis”.

It specifically referred to the Islamabad Peace Talks, the resulting Islamabad MoU and Pakistan’s participation in post-agreement negotiations in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

The member states also highly appreciated Qatar’s role as a trusted facilitator of international diplomacy, particularly its mediation efforts at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Reaffirming the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, respect for international law and mutual trust, the ministers called for continued cooperation within the ECO framework to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

The communiqué also rejected unilateral coercive measures, sanctions and economic pressures, saying their extraterritorial economic, technological, financial and trade impacts were contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Regional economic cooperation

Beyond regional political developments, the communiqué outlined an extensive agenda for economic integration, trade liberalisation, infrastructure development and institutional reforms among ECO member states.

The ministers welcomed the adoption of the Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation 2035, describing them as a comprehensive framework to advance regional integration, connectivity, resilience and sustainable prosperity. They also looked towards the 18th ECO Summit in Tehran for strategic guidance on implementing the goals.

On trade, the member states called for accelerated amendment and implementation of the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA), urging countries to participate in the process to promote trade liberalisation and regional market integration.

They also backed the establishment of joint trade zones, cross-border business cooperation, regional manufacturing enterprises and value chains, alongside measures to simplify customs procedures and promote e-commerce.

The communiqué stressed the importance of fully implementing the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement to improve regional connectivity and trade. It called for the development of transport corridors, better access to international seaports for landlocked member states, reduced transportation costs and removal of barriers to the movement of goods.

Energy, technology and environment

The ministers highlighted cooperation in energy security, clean energy, agriculture and industrial development, while welcoming the operationalisation of the ECO Clean Energy Centre in Baku.

They also called for greater collaboration in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, including through joint research, training and capacity-building programmes.

On climate change, the member states stressed regional cooperation on water conservation, glacier preservation, desertification and climate-resilient agriculture.

The communiqué also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza following flooding in the Deir al-Balah area and surrounding neighbourhoods on November 6, calling for the urgent delivery of essential humanitarian supplies, including food, medicines, fuel, heating equipment, tents and winter clothing.

It further called for an immediate end to forced displacement and the deliberate deprivation of food, as well as full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement of October 2025.

Pakistan assumed the ECO chairmanship for 2026-27 under the theme “Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO”. The member states appreciated Pakistan’s arrangements and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s chairmanship of the meeting.