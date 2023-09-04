ECNEC approves $1784.93 mln ‘Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (DNA): The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Monday approved the Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication (3rd revised) at a cost of USD 1784.93 million.

The amount included grant from The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners of US$.1197.93 million, Islamic Development Bank loan of US$.552 million and French Development Agency (AFD) loan of US$.35 million.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatisation, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The polio eradication plan was presented by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination under which polio eradication vaccines would be supplied all over Pakistan and will be executed by WHO and UNICEF.

The ECNEC after discussion extended the duration of umbrella PC-1 of the project to three years with authorization to the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to enter into loan agreements to finance the project on behalf of the Pakistani government to achieve the objectives of eradication of Polio and make polio-free Pakistan.

The ECNEC requested the Planning Commission and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to provide a project/programme evaluation of the Polio Eradication programme and integrated lessons learnt in the implementation of Phase –III.

The ECNEC also directed that a committee co-chaired by the Secretary of Finance and Secretary EAD examine the re-lending arrangements with provinces for funding of project of similar nature with clear recommendations to ensure proper implementation of the projects.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Sami Saeed, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Communications, Maritime Affairs & Railways, Muhammad Ali, Minister for Power & Petroleum, Ahmad Rasool Bangash Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Excise & Taxation KPK, Muhammad Younas Dhaga Minister for Finance, Revenue Sindh, Amjad Rasheed, Minister for Finance & Revenue Balochistan, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments. APP