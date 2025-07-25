ECC greenlights major economic initiatives

ISLAMABAD, JUL 25: /DNA/ – A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to deliberate on a range of important agenda items concerning industrial growth, environmental policy, skill development, housing finance, and telecommunications.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, along with senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, departments, and authorities.

The ECC reviewed and endorsed a report presented by the Ministry of Commerce on industrial competitiveness and export-led growth of the steel sector, in alignment with the National Tariff Policy 2025–30, aimed at reducing production costs and enhancing export competitiveness. The Committee also approved a summary by the Ministry of Commerce for filing an appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding the grant of gas/RLNG tariff concessions to M/s Ghani Glass Ltd. The Committee found the appeal tenable in light of the fact that concessionary energy tariffs for five export-oriented sectors have already been withdrawn and are no longer available to any sector.

In a major step towards environmental sustainability, the ECC approved Pakistan’s Green Taxonomy, as proposed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. The Chair appreciated the initiative, noting that it was long overdue and would play a vital role in facilitating access to financing for green projects in the country.

To support skills development through outcomes-based financing, the ECC approved a government guarantee of Rs. 1 billion for the issuance of the Pakistan Skill Impact Bond (PSIB), as moved by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The Committee encouraged the Ministry to gradually move towards adopting the Public-Private Partnership model and to explore undertaking similar initiatives using its own balance sheet, thereby reducing reliance on sovereign guarantees.

In the housing sector, the ECC approved a markup subsidy and risk-sharing scheme for affordable housing finance, with the objective of expanding access to low-cost housing. The Committee also urged the Ministry to develop a comprehensive, integrated database of the housing sector in coordination with relevant federal and provincial stakeholders, in order to ensure better targeting and effective implementation of the scheme.

The ECC was briefed by the Ministry of Industries and Production on the status of availability and pricing trends in the vegetable ghee and oil market. While noting the Ministry’s assurance regarding adequate national stock levels, the Committee expressed concern over the limited pass-through of declining international prices to domestic consumers. It advised vigilant monitoring to prevent price distortions and potential cartelization, and emphasized the need for active coordination with the Competition Commission of Pakistan, National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), and provincial governments through the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The ECC approved a proposal by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for the revision of charges for Radio-Based Services (RBS). The Committee directed the Ministry to ensure periodic revision of RBS charges every three to five years, aligned with ongoing economic changes and technological advancements in the sector. The Committee also endorsed a revised composition of the advisory committee overseeing the release of IMT spectrum, which is critical for improving next-generation mobile broadband services in Pakistan.

In conclusion, the ECC approved the formal declaration of ship breaking and recycling as a recognized industry, as recommended by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. However, the Committee instructed the Ministry to coordinate with the Power Division and share relevant data on power consumption patterns in the sector, to enable accurate assessment of the implications of applying industrial power tariffs in place of the existing commercial rates.