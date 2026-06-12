ECC clears multiple grants in Islamabad meeting

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 /DNA/ – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The ECC approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for provision of an additional 50,000 metric tons of PASSCO wheat to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the rate of Rs. 4,150 per 40 kilograms. The allocation would facilitate the province in meeting its wheat requirements.

The Committee also approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for provision of a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs. 2,674.13 million during FY 2025-26 for federal public information and awareness campaigns and related publicity functions of the Ministry.

The ECC further approved a TSG amounting to Rs. 860 million, submitted by the Strategic Plans Division/SUPARCO, for the PSDP projects titled “Establishment of Deep Space and Astronomical Observatories in Pakistan” and “Pakistan Manned Space Mission”.

The Committee also approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control for provision of a TSG amounting to Rs. 646 million to meet operational sustenance requirements of Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Turbat, including expenditures relating to operational readiness, protective equipment, repair of vehicles and communications systems.

The ECC further approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for provision of a TSG amounting to Rs. 5 billion as the Federal Government’s contribution towards the compensation package for dock workers of the Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB).

The Committee also approved a summary submitted by the Parliamentary Affairs Division for provision of a TSG amounting to Rs. 10 million to meet expenditure associated arrangements for the Budget Session of Parliament for FY 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Investment Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal (virtually), and Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari (virtually), along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory authorities.