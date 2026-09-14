ECC approves Rs75 billion for PM’s fuel relief scheme

ISLAMABAD, SEP 14 /DNA/ – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today at Finance Division under the Chair of Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The ECC considered the Summary submitted by the Petroleum Division regarding the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme. The scheme envisages provision of targeted relief to lower-income segments in the wake of increased petroleum prices. Under the scheme, two- and three-wheelers will receive relief of Rs. 500 per week, equivalent to 5 litres at Rs. 100 per litre, while cars up to 800cc will receive relief of Rs. 1,000 for ten days, based on 30 litres per month at Rs. 100 per litre. The scheme will be restricted to non-commercial users, with relief limited to one vehicle per user/owner. The Ministry of IT & Telecom will deploy and manage the Fuel Pass System (FPS) for digital management and transparent delivery of the relief. The targeted and digitally managed mechanism is aimed at ensuring that the benefit reaches eligible consumers efficiently while strengthening transparency and accountability in implementation. The ECC approved an amount of Rs. 75 billion as TSG for the implementation of scheme.

The ECC considered the Summary submitted by the Maritime Affairs Division regarding restructuring of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) ownership and management control. The ECC approved the Implementation Framework as recommended by the Implementation Committee headed by Minister of Privatization.

The ECC considered and approved the Summary submitted by the Petroleum Division regarding the Draft Upgrade Agreement under the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy for Upgradation of Existing/Brownfield Refineries, 2023, as amended in August 2026. The Agreement will provide the framework for implementation and monitoring of refinery upgradation projects and associated incentives, with a completion period of five years.

The ECC also approved the proposal of the Petroleum Division regarding settlement of financial matters of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including compensation of unadjusted input sales tax claims of OMCs for July 2025 to June 2026 through the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM). The arrangement will provide an interim mechanism for settlement of the claims, with due diligence and verification to be ensured by the concerned authority.

The ECC considered a Summary submitted by the Science & Technology Division seeking review of the earlier ECC decision regarding standards and regulatory requirements for commercial imports of used vehicles. The ECC deferred the matter and directed that the recommendations of the Committee constituted to review the EDB vehicle import inspection regime be obtained and the Summary resubmitted accordingly.

The ECC also considered the summary submitted by the National Food Security & Research Division regarding permission for export of 200,000 MT of surplus sugar. The ECC approved the recommendations of the Steering Committee on Sugar, including appropriate safeguards to maintain domestic price stability in the local market.

The ECC considered a Summary submitted by the Cabinet Division regarding provision of Rs. 3.00 billion through Technical Supplementary Grant for the purchase of 15 bullet-proof sedan vehicles for use during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council Summit, to be hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad in September 2027. The vehicles were found necessary for fool-proof security of Heads of State. The ECC noted the importance of the event and emphasized the need for timely and comprehensive preparations to ensure secure and appropriate transport arrangements. The high profile arrangements observed during the recent heads of state SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan were also discussed and appreciated as worth following.

The meeting was attended by; Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Federal Minister for Investment, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Federal Minister for Commerce, Mr. Jam Kamal Khan; Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik; Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja; Advisor to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, Mr. Muhammad Ali; along with Federal Secretaries and Senior Officials from the relevant Ministries, Divisions, and Regulatory Authorities.