ECC approves international tender for 108,000 MT sugar export

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, today chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, held at the Finance Division.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research seeking permission to call international tenders for export of 108,000 MT of sugar lying with Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), as remaining stock from the 300,000 MT sugar imported last year on recommendation of Steering Committee on Sugar, constituted with the approval of Cabinet last year. The international tender process will strictly follow the PPRA Rules 2004.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Federal Minister for Investment, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Advisor to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan; along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries and divisions.