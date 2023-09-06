Easyjet to open more routes to Morocco

Rabat, Sept 6: Easyjet will add more than 94,000 additional seats to Morocco destinations this winter, Morocco’s tourism promotion office ONMT said.

ONMT and easyjet signed a deal to link Agadir, Marrakech and Rabat with European destinations, Moroccan media reported.

“This is an agreement with a leading airline in Europe. It will foster the implementation of our strategy in order to promote our destination globally. Other agreements are underway with other airlines,” said ONMT director general Adel El Fakir.

Under the deal, direct routes will be opened to Rabat from Geneva, Lyon, Nantes and Nice, while Marrakech will be linked to Bristol and Porto and Agadir to Porto as well.

Morocco’s tourism promotion plan aims to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026 generating revenue of $12 billion and 80,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect.

Up to July, Morocco’s tourism sector saw revenue spike 50% to 57 billion dirhams on the back of an increase in arrivals.

In the first five months this year, 5.1 million tourists visited the country.