Earthquake reported in Lahore, adjoining areas

LAHORE, JUN 5: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Lahore and adjoining areas on Friday, prompting residents to rush out of their homes and buildings in panic.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale with a depth of 18 kilometres.

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Kashmir-India border region, it added.

No loss of life or property has been reported due to the earthquake.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades. The 2005 quake in Azad Kashmir killed over 73,000 people and left millions homeless.

Balochistan also suffered in 2021, when a quake in Harnai killed at least 20 people and hampered rescue operations due to landslides.

Experts warn that the rugged terrain of Pakistan’s earthquake-prone areas complicates relief efforts and makes preparedness critical.