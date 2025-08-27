Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan
DNA
PESHAWAR: Tremors from a moderate earthquake were felt in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.
The quake, measuring 5.3 magnitude, was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, along with adjoining areas. It also hit Gahkuch city of Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer district.
The seismic centre said the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
These earthquakes are part of a series of tremors to hit northern Pakistan in recent months, most of them linked to the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.
Pakistan sits on a major fault line between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which makes earthquakes common, especially in the north.
Karachi, meanwhile, has seen unusual activity this year, with over 30 mild tremors reported in June. Experts link this to movement along the long-dormant Landhi Fault Line.
Related News
NDMA chairman says 210,000 evacuated
Mehtab Pirzada ISLAMABAD: NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has said that nearly 210,000Read More
PM to meet Russian President in China
DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 27: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a series ofRead More
Comments are Closed