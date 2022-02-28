E-Kachehri For Facilitation Of Pakistani Community in Austria and Slovakia

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria and Slovakia, Aftab Ahmad Khokher, held E-Kachehri today for Pakistani community in Austria and Slovakia. Ambassador Khokher, in his opening remarks, informed that Pakistan had abolished the requirement of pre-boarding negative PCR tests for inbound travelers. However, non-vaccinated persons over 12 years would require pre-boarding negative PCR (72 hours old). He also shared that Punjab Khidmat Markaz would be operationalized in the Embassy from 10 March 2022 which would facilitate Pakistanis by online verification of character certificate, copy of FIR and national status verification. Referring to Prime Minister’s statement and Foreign Minister’s conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart about Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Ambassador Khokher said that Pakistan emphasized on resolution of the issue through dialogue and diplomacy. He shared following emergency numbers for contact to the Embassy in case of need of evacuation of Pakistanis through Slovakia: Mr. Ammar Amin (Counsellor) +43 6641070997 and Mr. Muhammad Talha +43 68181351148.Ambassador Khokher informed about screening of a movie based on the life of Muhammad Asad, the Austrian writer of the book The Road to Mecca, The Journey of Muhammad Asad. The movie would be shown at Admiral Kono, Burggasse 119, 1070 Wien, on April 1, 2022. He also informed about Allama Iqbal Open University’s initiative to offer education programmes for Pakistanis living abroad. More information is available at http://aiou.edu.pk/overseasdel.asp.The community members shared their observations and appreciated Embassy’s frequent engagement with them. Ambassador Khokher assured that he would continue his engagement with the community for addressing their issues and encouraged them to actively participate in monthly E-Kachehri.