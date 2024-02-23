Dutch OHC Bully Hockey Club wins 3-match series

Best HEC team on penalty shoot-out

DNA/Sports Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Dutch hockey club OHC Bully won hockey series by defeating HEC team on penalty shoot-outs. The two matches players earlier in Lahore ended in a draw. The hockey series was facilitated by the Khawaja Junaid academy, run by Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

High Commissioners of Australia Neil Hawkins, Ambassadors of Brunei, Romania, Kyrgyzstan and Morocco also witnessed the final match apart from a large number of spectators.

International Umpire Sohail Janjua of the Rising Stars Hockey club supervised the final match along with the Dutch. President of Rising Stars Hockey Club Mehmood Ahmed along with team members and officials of the Rising Stars Hockey Club presented a souvenir to the Dutch hockey team.

The female players of the Rising Stars club acted as the support ground staff. Azeem Jutt, Ali Rizwan and Adnan headed the Jury.