Dutch Hockey Club wins tournament under PM youth program initiative

| February 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD, FEB 16, /DNA/ – Senior PML N leader Hanif Abbasi, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Ambassador of the Netherlands and others giving winners Trophy to the Netherlands Hockey Club. The matches were played under the banner of the Prime Minister Youth Program. Teams from Germany and the Netherlands played matches in Lahore and Islamabad. -DNA

