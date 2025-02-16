Dutch Hockey Club wins tournament under PM youth program initiative
ISLAMABAD, FEB 16, /DNA/ – Senior PML N leader Hanif Abbasi, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Ambassador of the Netherlands and others giving winners Trophy to the Netherlands Hockey Club. The matches were played under the banner of the Prime Minister Youth Program. Teams from Germany and the Netherlands played matches in Lahore and Islamabad. -DNA
« An Ode to happiness (Previous News)
(Next News) 170 deported from 11 countries, 59 offloaded »
Related News
Dutch Hockey Club wins tournament under PM youth program initiative
ISLAMABAD, FEB 16, /DNA/ – Senior PML N leader Hanif Abbasi, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, AmbassadorRead More
Tri-Nation Series: New Zealand defeat Pakistan by five wickets in final
KARACHI: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in tri-series final. Pacer Will O’Rourke’s four-wicketRead More
Comments are Closed