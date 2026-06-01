Dust-thunderstorm, rain predicted

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (DNA): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast dust-thunderstorm rain in various parts of the country from June 02 to 05 under the influence of a westerly wave likely to approach the upper parts of the country on Tuesday (June 2).

According to the PMD, scattered dust-thunderstorm rain, accompanied by isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, is expected in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah from June 02 to 05 with occasional gaps.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from June 02 to 05 with occasional gaps.

The PMD said rain-wind/thunderstorms are also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, from June 04 to 06 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram from June 02 to 05 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm rain is expected in northeastern Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Sherani, Ziarat, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan and Dera Bugti, from June 02 to 04.

Similarly, dust-thunderstorm rain is likely in upper Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad, from June 02 to 04.

The PMD warned that windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage vulnerable structures, including solar panels, electric poles and billboards, during the forecast period.

It further cautioned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from June 03 to 06.

The farmers have been advised to manage their crops in accordance with the prevailing weather conditions, while tourists and travelers have been urged to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

The PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation during the forecast period.