Dumper operator along with his conduct subject to brutally tortured

ATTOCK (MARCH-10) – A dumper operator along with his conductor were subject to brutaly tortured for resisting highway robbery in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Friday. The victim Adil Nawaz reported to Police that he along with his conductors Hamza and Nawaz were on their way to load stone crush from Pathargarh stone crushing plants when reached near Muhammad Khan colony two persons riding on a motorcycle intercepted them and on gun point made them hostage. They snatched cash over Rs 1 lakh and two cell phones and when they resisted, the armed bandits subject them severe torture and fled with looted booty leaving them in the pool of blood. Later on, Hassanabdal Police registered a case and launched further investigation. However, police could not find the clue of the robbers till filing of this story.