Monday, August 16, 2021
Dry weather forecast for city

| August 16, 2021

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 16 :The local Met Office on Monday forecast hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the lowest minimum 29 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

