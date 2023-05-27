Drug dealer arrested

DNA

ATTOCK (MAY-27) – Attock police arrested a drug dealer along with recovery of hashish worth of rupees of lacs from his possession. Police said, Tahir Ali Khan, ASI Jund Police Station, apprehended the accused Rashid Zaman, son of Musal Khan resident of Jahangiri Banda in Tehsil Takht Nusrati, district Karak. During a routine inspection, ASI Tahir Ali Khan grew suspicious of Rashid Zaman’s activities, prompting him to take immediate action. Acting swiftly, he detained the suspect and carried out a thorough search, which resulted in the discovery of more than one kilogram of hashish in his possession. Later on, a case has been registered against the criminal and started investigation. Meanwhile, he was also produced in the court of judicial magistrate with the prayer to seek his physical remand for completion of other legal formalities of police challan.