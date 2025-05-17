Drowning Humanity: Another Chapter in Modi Government’s Brutality

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Another story of the Modi government’s brutality and inhumanity has come to light on the part of India, which makes one bow their heads in shame, but the Modi government is not ashamed. This time, the horrifying tale involves Rohingya refugees—already among the world’s most persecuted minorities—who have now become victims of an act so barbaric that it has alarmed the international conscience. Credible reports have surfaced indicating that dozens of Rohingya refugees were forced off Indian naval vessels into the Andaman Sea and made to swim toward Myanmar, a country from which they had fled to escape genocide and systemic oppression.

The incident is not only deeply disturbing but also a grave violation of international humanitarian norms. Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, has rightly termed it an “unconscionable, unacceptable act.” The very idea that refugees—already bearing the trauma of statelessness and persecution—could be blindfolded, forcibly transported, and thrown into open sea, speaks volumes about the moral degradation of those in power. These actions represent a blatant breach of the international principle of non-refoulment, which forbids returning individuals to territories where they are at risk of persecution or death.

The details are chilling. Dozens of Rohingya refugees, reportedly holding identification documents, were rounded up from Delhi and Assam. Around 40 of them were blindfolded and flown to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, only to be loaded onto an Indian naval vessel. In an act reminiscent of medieval cruelty, they were later handed life jackets and ordered into the sea—forced to swim toward a Myanmar island. Though they reportedly survived the perilous journey, their fate remains unknown. Another group of about 100 Rohingya refugees has also gone missing after being removed from a detention center in Assam and relocated to a border area with Bangladesh. Their condition and whereabouts are equally unclear.

The Modi government’s silence and refusal to acknowledge, let alone apologize for, these acts, reflects not just policy failure but a complete erosion of ethical governance. The image of Indian naval ships—symbols of national strength—being used to commit such cruelty against helpless refugees is a grotesque distortion of national power. What makes it worse is that these acts are not isolated. They are consistent with a growing pattern of hostility, discrimination, and abuse against minorities, especially Muslims, under the current regime.

On March 3, 2025, Special Rapporteur Andrews had already communicated with the Indian government, raising concerns over arbitrary and indefinite detention of Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers. He had warned against the dangers of refoulement and emphasized the need for access to places of detention and fair treatment of refugees. Yet, the response from the Indian authorities has been not just dismissive but defiant—escalating their inhumane tactics instead of correcting them.

India, which once proudly opened its borders to refugees—from Tibet, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka—now stands accused of pushing stateless Rohingya into the sea. Instead of honoring its civilizational heritage of hospitality and compassion, it is now following a path marred by hatred and exclusion. The Modi government’s repeated targeting of the Rohingya community—detaining them, denying them basic rights, and now reportedly casting them into the ocean—reflects not just xenophobia but a dangerous, calculated strategy to appease a hyper-nationalist, anti-Muslim constituency.

The international community, particularly human rights organizations and the United Nations, must act with urgency. It is no longer sufficient to express concern or issue condemnations. Concrete diplomatic, legal, and economic measures are required to hold the Modi government accountable. The United Nations must press India to explain these incidents, grant access to the victims, and prosecute those responsible for these grave human rights violations. Refugee protection is a global responsibility, but when a country as large and influential as India shirks this duty with such cruelty, it sets a dangerous precedent for others to follow.

Mr. Andrews’ efforts deserve support and reinforcement. As a representative of the UN Human Rights Council, though he serves in a personal and unpaid capacity, his voice carries the weight of the international community’s moral authority. His inquiry must be allowed to proceed unhindered, and his recommendations must be taken seriously—not just by India but by all member states committed to upholding human rights and international law.

This episode, if verified, is not just a humanitarian disaster; it is a political and moral catastrophe. It strips away the veneer of democracy and secularism that India still claims to possess and exposes the rotten core of a regime that sees compassion as weakness and cruelty as strength. The Rohingya, who escaped death in Myanmar only to be thrown into the sea by India, symbolize a global failure of conscience—but above all, they are evidence of the Modi government’s disdain for human dignity.

To feel shame is a sign of humanity. Yet, the Modi government seems incapable of it. The world must ensure that while the victims may be voiceless, their suffering does not go unheard. Their story—of survival, displacement, and betrayal—must remain a constant reminder of the cost of indifference, the horror of inhumanity, and the urgent need to reclaim our shared humanity from the clutches of state-sponsored brutality.