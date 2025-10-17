Dramatic 3-3 draw between Pakistan and Australia in Sultan of Johor Cup

JOHOR BAHRU, OCT 17 /DNA/ – In a thrilling contest at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup, Pakistan and Australia played out a dramatic 3–3 draw on Friday at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru.

Both teams showcased high-intensity hockey from the first whistle, displaying strong attacking flair and tactical discipline. Australia took the lead more than once, but Pakistan fought back each time with determination and resilience.

The match reached a gripping climax in the final quarter as Pakistan scored a late equalizer to level the score 3–3, denying Australia a clear victory.

With this result, Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament, while Pakistan earn a crucial point to stay in contention in the round-robin stage.

Although Pakistan were unable to secure a win, their spirited comeback and fighting spirit impressed fans and analysts alike. The evenly contested match highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament and set the stage for exciting upcoming fixtures.