Dr. Zuhair Zaid to give exclusive interview to ‘Daily ISLAMABAD POST’ on Gaza situation soon

ISLAMABAD, MAY 6 /DNA/ – In a significant meeting today, Dr. Zuhair Zaid, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, along with Nader Al Turk, Deputy Head of Mission, held discussions with Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, Chief Editor of Daily Islamabad POST, Centreline, and Diplomatic News Agency (DNA).

The Ambassador provided a detailed update on the latest developments in Gaza, emphasizing the humanitarian and geopolitical challenges faced by the Palestinian people. He expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic support and solidarity.

Recognizing the importance of media in shaping public opinion, Dr. Zaid consented to an in-depth interview with Mr. Bhatti in the coming days. The discussion will cover critical aspects of the ongoing crisis, regional dynamics, and efforts for a peaceful resolution.