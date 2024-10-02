Dr. Zakir Naik meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, OCT 2 /DNA/ – Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr. Zakir Naik, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 2nd October 2024.
During the meeting, both leaders discussed various topics of mutual interest, focusing on the role of Islam in promoting global peace, unity, and tolerance.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Dr. Naik’s efforts in spreading Islamic knowledge and promoting interfaith dialogue worldwide.
The two leaders also exchanged views on how Pakistan can further benefit from Dr. Naik’s expertise in fostering religious harmony and education.
Related News
Minister assures bright economic future for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, OCT 02 (DNA) — Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal reassured that the government is dedicated toRead More
Pakistan-Malaysia think-tank dialogue hosted by ISSI
ISLAMABAD, OCT 2 /DNA/ – In the wake of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s bilateral visitRead More
Comments are Closed