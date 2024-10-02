Dr. Zakir Naik meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 2 /DNA/ – Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr. Zakir Naik, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 2nd October 2024.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed various topics of mutual interest, focusing on the role of Islam in promoting global peace, unity, and tolerance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Dr. Naik’s efforts in spreading Islamic knowledge and promoting interfaith dialogue worldwide.

The two leaders also exchanged views on how Pakistan can further benefit from Dr. Naik’s expertise in fostering religious harmony and education.