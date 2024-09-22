Dr. Zakir Naik confirms Pakistan tour

Web Desk

LAHORE: World-renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik has confirmed his highly anticipated visit to Pakistan, where he would deliver a series of public lectures in major cities.

The announcement that was made on his official Facebook page on September 20 has generated significant excitement among his followers.

Dr. Naik’s tour is set to begin on October 5 in Karachi and would conclude in Islamabad on October 20. Alongside him would be his son, Dr. Fariq Naik, also a respected Islamic scholar, who would participate in the lectures across all three cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The Karachi event is scheduled to take place at Bagh-e-Quaid, located directly opposite the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This choice of venue highlighted the importance of the event and its connection to Pakistan’s heritage.

The news of Dr. Naik’s visit has been met with enthusiasm on social media, with many followers expressing their joy and eagerness to attend the lectures.

Dr. Naik, who currently resided in Malaysia, had previously expressed his desire to visit Pakistan in a podcast, revealing that he had planned a trip in 2020 but was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with a Pakistani YouTuber, Dr. Naik elaborated on his decision to move to Malaysia instead of Pakistan after facing pressure in India.

He noted that while it would have been easier for him to come to Pakistan—where he has many supporters—he opted for Malaysia for strategic reasons. “There is a principle of Shariat that small loss should be tolerated to avoid big loss,” he explained.

Dr. Naik’s popularity stems from his extensive work in the field of comparative religion, and he has delivered over 4,000 lectures worldwide.

As the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and Peace TV, he has received several accolades, including the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work and the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

His influence in Islamic scholarship is significant, and he is recognized for his ability to engage audiences with complex religious topics.

As the dates approach, details regarding the venues and ticketing are expected to be released, allowing more followers to plan their attendance.

This tour marks a significant moment for both Dr. Naik and his supporters in Pakistan, as they await the chance to engage with his teachings and insights firsthand.