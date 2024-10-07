Dr. Zakir criticises Pakistan for backlash

Comes down hard on PIA for not allowing his free baggage; says Indian would allow him hundreds of free baggage

DNA

Karachi: Prominent Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik has come under scrutiny after he abruptly left the stage during a recent charity event for orphans in Karachi.

The incident occurred when Dr Naik was invited to present awards at Pakistan Sweet Home, a foundation dedicated to helping orphaned children.

During the event, the chairman of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamarud Khan, called girls to the stage to receive shields from Dr Naik.

However, the scholar declined to interact with them, stating that they were non-mahram and he could not present the awards. The moment was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media, igniting a firestorm of reactions.

In response to the backlash, Dr Naik addressed the controversy during a public meeting at the Governor House in Sindh.

He explained that he had been invited to meet orphaned children but was taken aback by the focus on a photo session instead. “I agreed to attend despite my busy schedule, but the orphans were left behind while the focus shifted to photographs,” he said.

Dr Naik further elaborated that although the girls were termed as “daughters” by the orphanage owner, he maintained that it was inappropriate for him to touch non-mahram individuals, regardless of their age.

He expressed concern over the cultural perception in Pakistan, contrasting it with his experiences in India, where he claimed Hindu audiences respect boundaries regarding interactions with women.

“I was shocked to receive criticism for my actions. What has happened to this country?” Dr Naik remarked, urging the public to reconsider the values they uphold. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining religious boundaries, stating that while it is permissible to refer to girls as “daughters,” physical interaction is still prohibited under Islamic principles.

He also came very hard on PIA for not allowing his free baggage; saying Indian would allow him hundreds of free baggage. Speaking at a public gathering he narrated the story. He said he approached the PIA CEO to allow him free baggage which contained shooting equipment. He said he was surprised when the CEO said he will get 50 per cent discount. He told the CEO that instead of paying him 50 percent why not he should take with him six persons and thus the baggage will go free. He said while traveling in India nobody every asked him for any payment for his baggage. He said it was written on his passport that he was a state guest but even then he was not given any importance.