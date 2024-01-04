DR SHUMAILA KHAN: An Aesthetic Physician par excellence

Mudassar Raja

INTRODUCTION : Dr. Shumaila Khan is a well-known & energetic Aesthetic Physician, best Injector and Laser therapist, is running ‘Dr Shumaila Khan’s Dermalase’, in Islamabad. She has done her MBBS from Baqai Medical University, Karachi and started her career in Karachi. She further joined Dermatology department of PIMS Islamabad, wherein she worked under renowned Dermatologists of Pakistan. Later on, she went to Cardiff University Wales (UK) for post-graduation in Dermatology. After successful completion of post-graduation from Cardiff, she joined American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (USA) to become Diplomate in Aesthetic, Laser and Mesotherapy. Moreover, she has advanced training in Aesthetic Medicines on facial transformation from Derma Medical UK.

She is a member of many prestigious societies/groups of Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine like; American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM) and Pakistan Academy of Aesthetic Dermatologists & Surgeons (PAADS). Besides that, she is an expert in Cosmetology and Laser therapy and has earned many training in Aesthetic Medicines.

She gave an exlusive interview to Daily Islamabad POST and CENTRELINE magazine. Here is the text of her interview.

1: What are some of the most common skin conditions Pakistanis are faced with?

Pakistan, like many other countries, has a diverse population with varying skin types and environmental factors that can contribute to a range of skin conditions. Some of the common skin conditions faced by Pakistanis include:

Acne: Acne is a widespread skin condition affecting people of all ages. Factors such as hormonal changes, genetics, and environmental conditions can contribute to acne.

Pigmentation Issues: Hyperpigmentation (darkening of the skin) and hypopigmentation (lightening of the skin) are common concerns. These can be caused by sun exposure, inflammation, or skin injuries.

Eczema (Dermatitis): Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition characterized by red, itchy, and dry skin. Environmental factors, genetics, and allergies can contribute to eczema.

Psoriasis: Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that results in the rapid buildup of skin cells, leading to scaling on the skin’s surface. It can be triggered by various factors, including genetics and stress.

Fungal Infections: Fungal infections, such as ringworm and tinea versicolor, are common in warm and humid climates. These infections can affect different parts of the body.

Melasma: Melasma is a condition characterized by dark patches on the skin, often on the face. Hormonal changes, sun exposure, and genetics can contribute to melasma.

Urticaria (Hives): Urticaria is characterized by raised, itchy welts on the skin. It can be triggered by various factors, including allergies, medications, and stress.

Scabies: Scabies is a contagious skin infestation caused by mites. It results in intense itching and a rash, often in the webs of fingers, wrists, elbows, and other body parts.

Burns: Accidental burns, whether from hot surfaces, liquids, or other sources, can lead to various skin issues and scarring.

Skin Cancer: Exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays increases the risk of skin cancer. Regular use of sunscreen and protective measures are essential in preventing skin cancer.

It’s important to note that the prevalence of these conditions can vary among individuals, and seeking advice from healthcare professionals is crucial for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. Additionally, cultural practices, lifestyle, and environmental factors can influence the prevalence of certain skin conditions in different regions of Pakistan.

2: Why did you pursue a career as an Aesthetic medicine?

When I decided to pursue a career in Aesthetic Medicine, there were only a handful of doctors dedicated to this field. It is inherent in every individual to harbor a desire to look and feel good. A pleasing appearance not only enhances one’s outer allure but also boosts inner confidence. This natural inclination towards aesthetics led to a widespread interest in Aesthetic Medicine upon its introduction in Pakistan.

My profound interest in this field is rooted in a genuine passion for assisting those seeking to enhance their physical appearance, ultimately elevating their confidence levels. My primary goal is to contribute to the well-being of individuals by helping them cultivate presentable and confident personalities. I take immense satisfaction in knowing that my work has brought joy and improved the lives of many.

3: What are your strengths as an Aesthetic medicine?

As an Aesthetic medicine physician, cultivating a diverse set of strengths is essential for achieving success in a dynamic and competitive field. Beyond mastering technical skills, your success hinges on a combination of interpersonal finesse and business acumen. Here are some key strengths to elevate your profile as an esthetician:

Comprehensive Expertise:

Master a broad spectrum of skincare and beauty treatments, showcasing your versatility. This not only enhances your service offerings but also positions you as a well-rounded professional capable of addressing various client needs.

Continuous Learning:

Stay abreast of the latest industry trends and technological advancements. This commitment to ongoing education demonstrates your dedication to providing cutting-edge services, keeping you ahead in the rapidly evolving world of beauty and skincare.

Effective Communication:

Possess excellent communication skills to discern and comprehend clients’ unique needs and preferences. The ability to convey information clearly and concisely fosters a positive client experience and ensures that their expectations are met.

Rapport Building:

Establish a strong rapport with clients by creating a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. Building a connection goes beyond just the technical aspects of your job; it involves making clients feel at ease, enhancing their overall satisfaction with your services.

Active Listening:

Actively listen to clients to identify their concerns, preferences, and expectations. This not only helps customize treatments to individual needs but also fosters trust, as clients appreciate being heard and valued.

Feedback Responsiveness:

Respond thoughtfully to client feedback during and after treatments. Addressing concerns promptly and professionally not only resolves issues but also showcases your commitment to continuous improvement and client satisfaction.

By prioritizing and honing these strengths, one can not only enhance her effectiveness as an esthetician but also position herslef for long-term success in the competitive beauty and skincare industry. Embrace a holistic approach that combines technical prowess with excellent interpersonal and business-related qualities to create a fulfilling and prosperous career.

5: People often complain that some of the treatments especially fillers may have side effects also. What is your onionin?

Complaints about fillers are virtually nonexistent when the procedure is carried out by highly skilled and well-trained medical professionals.

Enhancing the perfection of fillers is intricately linked to the choice of products utilized throughout the procedure. Opting for premium-quality products, particularly those manufactured in Europe and other reputable countries, plays a pivotal role in achieving exceptional results. The efficacy and aesthetic outcomes of the procedure are significantly heightened when employing top-tier products, as they are designed with advanced formulations and adhere to stringent quality standards. Therefore, the selection of high-quality fillers sourced from reputable regions becomes a crucial factor in maximizing the perfection and overall success of the procedure.

6: Anything you would like to add.

Aesthetic medicine stands as a burgeoning and specialized field, uniquely positioned at the intersection of health and beauty. Given its focus on the physical appearances of individuals and the universal desire for self-improvement, this field operates under a zero-tolerance policy for imperfections. The pursuit of enhancing one’s aesthetic appeal is a delicate and intricate process, making it one of the most challenging vocations. Achieving perfection in this realm necessitates the expertise of a seasoned and well-trained staff. The commitment to sculpting an individual’s appearance requires a blend of artistry, medical knowledge, and a nuanced understanding of each client’s unique needs. In this realm, the margin for error is razor-thin, demanding a level of precision that can only be attained through the hands of professionals with a wealth of experience. As the demand for aesthetic enhancements continues to rise, the importance of a highly skilled and adept workforce in this field becomes increasingly evident.