Dr. Oumer Hussein Obaassumes charge as Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD (December 18, 2025) — H.E. Dr. Oumer Hussein Oba has formally assumed his role as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Upon his arrival at the Ethiopian Mission in Islamabad, the Ambassador was received with a warm reception and provided with an extensive briefing on the Embassy’s initiatives and milestones achieved over the last three years.

A Distinguished Career in Leadership

Ambassador Oba brings a wealth of high-level administrative and diplomatic experience to his new post. His notable previous roles include:

Minister of Agriculture for Ethiopia.

for Ethiopia. Minister of Revenue and Customs.

Vice President of the Oromia Regional State.

of the Oromia Regional State. Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Strengthening the Ethiopia-Pakistan Partnership

The transition comes at a pivotal time for bilateral relations. Dr. Oba expressed his eagerness to lead the next chapter of this historic partnership, aiming to elevate cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, trade, and regional development.

Under his guidance, both nations look forward to reaching