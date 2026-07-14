Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan meets Bosnian delegation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14: Member of National Assembly and the Convener of the Pakistan–Bosnia and Herzegovina Parliamentary Friendship Group, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, met with a visiting delegation led by Minister of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr Sevlid Hurtic at the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Parliament House, Islamabad.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan highlighted the longstanding and friendly relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and historic solidarity.

She recalled Pakistan’s steadfast support for Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed confidence that strengthened parliamentary engagement would further deepen bilateral ties.

She emphasized enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges, while reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European integration.

Paying tribute to the victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, she reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to justice, accountability, and preventing such tragedies from recurring.

Dr Sevlid Hurtic thanked the Convener for the warm welcome and appreciated Pakistan’s enduring support and friendship.

He emphasized the importance of translating strong political goodwill into practical cooperation through parliamentary exchanges, economic collaboration, business linkages, tourism, education, and human rights.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Bosnia and Herzegovina relations through closer parliamentary cooperation and expanded collaboration in areas of mutual interest.