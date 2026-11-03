Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed assumes charge as Executive Director of COMSATS

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani academic and educationist Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed has assumed office as the Executive Director of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Islamabad.

Sharing the news, Dr Ahmed said he looked forward to promoting science diplomacy and strengthening international cooperation for sustainable development across the Global South through his new role at the organization.

Dr Ahmed is widely recognized for his contributions to higher education and academic leadership in Pakistan and abroad. He previously served as Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, where he played a key role in academic and institutional development. Throughout his distinguished career, he has remained closely associated with teaching, research, and university administration.

An accomplished scholar, Dr Ahmed has taught at several prestigious universities overseas, contributing to international academic collaboration and research. He has also served as a faculty member at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, one of Pakistan’s leading institutions of higher learning, where he earned respect as a teacher and mentor to generations of students.

A journalist-turned academicism, Dr. Ishtiaq’s appointment to COMSATS is being viewed as a significant development for the organization, given his extensive experience in higher education, international academia, and policy-oriented research. Observers believe his leadership can further strengthen COMSATS’ mission of fostering scientific cooperation, innovation, and capacity building among developing countries.

In his message, Dr Ahmed expressed optimism about advancing science diplomacy and promoting partnerships among member states to address shared challenges through science, technology, and innovation. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving sustainable development goals and enhancing knowledge exchange across the Global South.