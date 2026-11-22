By DNA

BOLTON (UK): Dr Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi has received another award from the Pakistan High Commission in recognition of his services to Pakistanis and Muslims across the world.

Special thanks were extended to Imtiaz Feroz Gondal for nominating him for this honour. The award was received by Pakistan High Commission UK representative Usman Tipu in the presence of Afzal Khan and Lord Wajid Khan at Excellency Centre, Bolton.

Dr Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi is an international strategic affairs expert, foreign policy analyst and his various services for the objectives of Muslims worldwide.

He is a well-known Pakistani analyst contributed to various media, as the spokesman of Pakistan.

Dr Hamid is a fellow at Chatham House and has represented Pakistan and the United Kingdom at the World Economic Forum, the United Nations General Assembly, and other international forums too.