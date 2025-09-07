Dr. Habbash calls on Muslim world to amplify voice against occupation

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Adviser to the President of Palestine and the Supreme Judge of Palestine addressing a press conference at the Palestine embassy. Ambassador of Palestine Dr. Zuhair is also present on the occasion.

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7 /DNA/ – Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Adviser to the President of Palestine and the Supreme Judge of Palestine, has urged the people of Pakistan to extend their full support to their Palestinian brothers and sisters who are facing relentless Israeli aggression. He made this appeal while addressing a press conference at the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad, where the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair, was also present.

Dr. Habbash highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, stressing that the ongoing atrocities by Israeli forces have inflicted immense suffering on innocent civilians, including women and children. He briefed the audience on the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank, underlining that the international community must not remain silent in the face of such grave violations of human rights.

Appealing directly to the people of Pakistan, Dr. Habbash said that even the smallest contribution could make a difference. “Even a single dollar of support can help ease the suffering of Palestinians,” he remarked, emphasizing that Pakistan and Palestine have always enjoyed strong bonds of brotherhood, rooted in faith and shared struggles.

He further stated that the resilience of the Palestinian people is unwavering, despite the immense challenges posed by occupation and blockade. Dr. Habbash called on the Muslim world and the global community to raise their voices more forcefully against Israeli aggression and to play a proactive role in ending the occupation.

The Palestinian envoy, Dr. Zuhair, also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its consistent political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Palestinian cause. He appreciated the Pakistani people’s deep solidarity and urged them to continue raising awareness about the plight of Palestinians on all forums.

The press conference concluded with a strong message of unity, calling for sustained humanitarian, political, and moral backing for Palestine from Pakistan and the wider international community.