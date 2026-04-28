Dr. Faisal tipped as new Foreign Secretary of Pakistan

LONDON/ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – With edition that Dr. Faisal has been tipped as the new Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, is set to relinquish his charge and return to Islamabad by April 27, according to sources within the Foreign Office.

Dr Faisal, who assumed the role in August 2023, oversaw Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement in the UK during a period marked by both bilateral cooperation and challenges on political and diaspora fronts. His departure marks the end of a tenure that saw him become a prominent voice for Pakistan in British media.

Sources have confirmed that Tipu Usman, currently serving as Chief of Protocol to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been nominated as his successor. A formal agrément—a request for diplomatic approval—has already been dispatched to British authorities, and his posting is expected to commence soon.

A seasoned career diplomat, Dr Faisal has held several key positions throughout his career. He previously served as Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson and as ambassador to Germany before his posting to London.

Dr Faisal gained widespread recognition and praise for his effective defense of Pakistan’s stance during heightened tensions with India. He became a regular face on UK media outlets, including BBC and Sky News, where he rebutted India’s allegations—most notably regarding the Pahalgam attacks and during last year’s brief conflict between the two nations.

His return to Islamabad concludes a high-profile diplomatic assignment that elevated Pakistan’s media presence in the UK.