DR Congo plans to evacuate city as volcano erupts
GOMA: In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a horrible volcano has erupted and the lava, burst from the Mount Nyiragongo, has reached the airport of the city of Goma.
A large number of people have so far been evacuated by the rescue teams.
As the lava is flowing towards the city of Goma, thousands of residents are heading towards the Rwanda border for safe place.
« Rescue work concludes after extreme weather kills 21 in China’s Gansu mountain marathon (Previous News)
(Next News) No NRO come what may, says PM Imran »
Related News
Palestine envoy indebted to Pakistan for huge support
This historical act will be remembered, not only by the entire world, but it willRead More
IMF harsh attitude toward Pakistan disappointing
At the current pace of economic growth, the country can expect 5% growth in FY2022Read More
Comments are Closed