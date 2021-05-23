Monday, May 24, 2021
DR Congo plans to evacuate city as volcano erupts

| May 23, 2021

GOMA: In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a horrible volcano has erupted and the lava, burst from the Mount Nyiragongo, has reached the airport of the city of Goma.

A large number of people have so far been evacuated by the rescue teams.

As the lava is flowing towards the city of Goma, thousands of residents are heading towards the Rwanda border for safe place.

