| April 5, 2025
Dr. Arshad Associates host sumptuous diplomatic get-together

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Dr. Arshad Associates hosted a vibrant diplomatic get-together, bringing together members of the international diplomatic community for an evening of cultural exchange and hospitality.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmad, Ambassador of Brazil Olyntho Vieira, Ambassador of Argentina Sebastian Sayus, Ambassador of Ireland, and other senior diplomats and dignitaries. Guests were treated to an array of traditional Pakistani cuisines, offering a rich taste of the country’s culinary heritage.

Adding further charm to the evening, traditional musical performances were held, showcasing the cultural vibrancy and artistic spirit of Pakistan.

The gathering provided an excellent opportunity for diplomats to connect in an informal setting while experiencing the warmth and hospitality that Pakistan is known for.=DNA

